Kuruvila's AI-animated 'The Light' earns Cannes AI Film Awards selection

Kuruvila crowdfunded 'The Light' for ₹1L

Kuruvila turned to AI tools for visuals because of budget constraints, teaming up with an illustrator and refining every detail through lots of trial and error.

The project was crowdfunded by friends and family for about ₹1 lakh.

Besides Cannes, The Light has also been selected for the Burano Artificial Intelligence Film Festival.

Kuruvila hopes to keep blending AI and traditional filmmaking for more creative storytelling in the future.