Kuruvila's AI-animated 'The Light' earns Cannes AI Film Awards selection
Sachu Mathew Kuruvila, a self-taught filmmaker from Kottayam, is taking his debut AI-animated short film The Light to the AI Film Awards in Cannes.
This six-minute movie, about an elderly man who finds unexpected companionship with a pigeon, dives into themes of loneliness and connection.
The film has a place at the AI Film Awards on May 21, 2026.
Kuruvila crowdfunded 'The Light' for ₹1L
Kuruvila turned to AI tools for visuals because of budget constraints, teaming up with an illustrator and refining every detail through lots of trial and error.
The project was crowdfunded by friends and family for about ₹1 lakh.
Besides Cannes, The Light has also been selected for the Burano Artificial Intelligence Film Festival.
Kuruvila hopes to keep blending AI and traditional filmmaking for more creative storytelling in the future.