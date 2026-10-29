Kushagra Rudra surrenders in Hazaribag, denies wife's death, blames father-in-law
Kushagra Rudra, the husband of the late advocate Anushka Chakraborty, turned himself in to a Hazaribag court on Thursday.
Before surrendering, he posted a video insisting he had nothing to do with his wife's death and instead pointed fingers at his father-in-law.
Police are now seeking Rudra's custody as they dig deeper into what really happened.
Rudra alleges father-in-law pressured Anushka Chakraborty
In his video, Rudra accused his father-in-law of putting pressure on Anushka for things like a company director role, monthly household provisions, and a transfer of ₹50,000 to his father-in-law's bank account, a car, and an iPhone.
He also claimed his father-in-law sent her to live with an advocate named Anshu in Ranchi, something he says led to negative influences in her life.
Amit Kumar Anand to question Rudra
A special team led by Amit Kumar Anand is handling the case and plans to question Rudra further about his accusations and the events leading up to Anushka's death.