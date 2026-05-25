Kushal Tandon reunites with Ektaa for 2 OTT shows

Television actor Kushal Tandon, who was recently seen in Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka, has signed an exclusive contract with Ektaa Kapoor 's talent management agency under Balaji Telefilms and Motion Pictures. As part of this new phase in his career, he will be headlining two upcoming OTT projects, reported The Times of India. The projects are expected to be released on major streaming platforms.

Talent acknowledgment What makers said about Tandon's casting Mohammed Nagaman Lateef, the Talent Head at Balaji Telefilms and Motion Pictures, spoke about Tandon's signing. He said, "Yes, Kushal Tandon has been signed exclusively with Balaji Telefilms and Motion Pictures. He is talented, energetic, a thorough professional, and a delight to work with." "What sets him apart from many of his contemporaries is that he has always chosen his projects thoughtfully and with care."

Career guidance Kapoor's involvement in nurturing talent Lateef also emphasized Kapoor's role in nurturing talent and guiding their careers. He said, "Ektaa Kapoor is very particular when it comes to talent. She understands who fits which project and has a strong sense of casting." "One of her strengths is that she gets deeply involved in every aspect and closely follows how an artist's career is progressing."

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