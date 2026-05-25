Kushal Tandon reunites with Ektaa for 2 OTT shows
What's the story
Television actor Kushal Tandon, who was recently seen in Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka, has signed an exclusive contract with Ektaa Kapoor's talent management agency under Balaji Telefilms and Motion Pictures. As part of this new phase in his career, he will be headlining two upcoming OTT projects, reported The Times of India. The projects are expected to be released on major streaming platforms.
Talent acknowledgment
What makers said about Tandon's casting
Mohammed Nagaman Lateef, the Talent Head at Balaji Telefilms and Motion Pictures, spoke about Tandon's signing. He said, "Yes, Kushal Tandon has been signed exclusively with Balaji Telefilms and Motion Pictures. He is talented, energetic, a thorough professional, and a delight to work with." "What sets him apart from many of his contemporaries is that he has always chosen his projects thoughtfully and with care."
Career guidance
Kapoor's involvement in nurturing talent
Lateef also emphasized Kapoor's role in nurturing talent and guiding their careers. He said, "Ektaa Kapoor is very particular when it comes to talent. She understands who fits which project and has a strong sense of casting." "One of her strengths is that she gets deeply involved in every aspect and closely follows how an artist's career is progressing."
Future endeavors
Tandon's upcoming OTT projects
Lateef shared more details about Tandon's upcoming projects, saying, "Kushal will be doing two OTT projects with us for major platforms. One is expected to begin in October, while the other is scheduled for December." "He fits both the characters very well." Tandon is known for Bigg Boss 7, Hum - I'm Because of Us, Bebaakee, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.