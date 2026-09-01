Kutryk had mixed feelings about season 2 filming 'Heated rivalry'

Kutryk built the cottage as his own getaway, so hosting a TV crew was a big shift, especially with an outdoor kitchen and porta-potties popping up.

Even though the show had a tight budget, he agreed to let them film for two midweek days.

Since season one aired in December 2025, his place has gotten way more attention, and Kutryk isn't sure if he'll rent it out again.

season two drops April 2027 and will keep following Shane and Ilya's on-ice rivalry turned romance.