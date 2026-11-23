Kuumar calls 'Ramayana Part 1' role a gift from God
Rajiv Kuumar, who plays King Janaka in Ramayana Part 1, didn't even audition: director Nitesh Tiwari says Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency had shown Niteshji an old audition of mine, and I was cast based on that.
Kumar describes this break as "a gift from God," especially since his journey has been tough compared to his more famous drama school friends.
Even with limited screen time, he hopes this film can finally open doors for him.
'Ramayana' buzz fuels Kuumar's film plans
After Ramayana's release on November 5, 2026 (with stars like Ranbir Kapoor), Kuumar's performance has gotten positive buzz.
He's aiming to leave TV behind and focus on meaningful film and OTT projects.
As he puts it, "I don't want my financial conditions to push me toward TV again. After this film, I hope I get that respect; it has already started."