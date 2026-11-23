Rajiv Kuumar, who plays King Janaka in Ramayana Part 1, didn't even audition: director Nitesh Tiwari says Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency had shown Niteshji an old audition of mine, and I was cast based on that.

Kumar describes this break as "a gift from God," especially since his journey has been tough compared to his more famous drama school friends.

Even with limited screen time, he hopes this film can finally open doors for him.