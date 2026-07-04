KVN says viral 'Jana Nayagan' certificate fake, CBFC seeks edits Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

No, Jana Nayagan hasn't gotten its censor certificate just yet.

KVN Productions called out the viral certificate image as fake and clarified that the CBFC has only asked for some final changes after its review.

Fans eager for updates mistook the buzz as official clearance, but the film will get certified only once those edits are done.