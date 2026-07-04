KVN says viral 'Jana Nayagan' certificate fake, CBFC seeks edits
No, Jana Nayagan hasn't gotten its censor certificate just yet.
KVN Productions called out the viral certificate image as fake and clarified that the CBFC has only asked for some final changes after its review.
Fans eager for updates mistook the buzz as official clearance, but the film will get certified only once those edits are done.
Piracy 1.2cr, 'Jana Nayagan' eyes July-August
The movie was supposed to drop in January but ran into complaints over sensitive scenes, legal issues, and even a big piracy leak in April that saw 1.2 crore unauthorized views in Tamil Nadu.
Still, theaters are prepping for advance bookings as post-production wraps up.
Directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay (who is now serving as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister), Pooja Hegde, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Jana Nayagan is now aiming for a late-July or early-August release.