Kylie Jenner hit with 4th employee lawsuit
What's the story
Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, is facing her fourth lawsuit from a former household employee in just seven months. The latest suit was filed by Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, a former housekeeper who worked for Jenner between March 2025 and February 2026. The allegations include disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and various labor violations.
Alleged misconduct
Allegations of mistreatment and discrimination
Amaya, who was reportedly paid $40 an hour in cash for working six days a week, has accused Jenner and her staff of routinely denying her overtime pay and forcing her to work long hours.
In one instance, she claims she was locked inside Jenner's closet for over an hour while a supervisor laughed at her pleas for help, per Page Six.
Workplace incident
Claims of workplace injuries
Amaya alleges that she suffered a workplace injury in September 2025 when an unsecured canister of pepper spray accidentally discharged into her eyes and face while she was cleaning a laundry room drawer.
She claims the incident left her with blurry vision, burning, itching, dryness, irritation, and a constant sand-like sensation.
In October 2025, she was reportedly bitten by a dog while cleaning its doghouse at one of Jenner's properties.
Job dismissal
Attorney speaks out
Amaya claims she was eventually fired on February 6, 2026, after questioning why another housekeeper was getting reimbursed for mileage while she wasn't.
Her attorney, Della Shaker, told Page Six that the allegations highlight a larger issue regarding the treatment of domestic workers by wealthy individuals.
"This case raises a larger question: how many domestic workers are afraid to report unlawful treatment because they believe their employers are too powerful to challenge?" Shaker said.
Legal defense
Jenner's response
In response to the latest lawsuit, Jenner's legal representative Michael Rhodes told Page Six that these cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Jenner's former household staff.
"It's clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday."
"We're not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we'll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story," Rhodes said.
Legal history
Ongoing legal battles for Jenner
The latest lawsuit is the fourth this year from a former household employee against Jenner or her companies.
In April, two former housekeepers filed lawsuits alleging harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. A former private chef also sued Jenner in June for pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination.
All four women are represented by Shaker, with several of the lawsuits naming the same companies and supervisors as defendants.
The allegations in these lawsuits have not been proven in court.