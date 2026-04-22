Kylie Jenner sued by ex-housekeeper over harassment claims

Kylie Jenner , the reality TV star and businesswoman, is facing a lawsuit from a former housekeeper. The plaintiff, Angelica Vasquez, alleges she was subjected to harassment and discrimination while working at Jenner's Los Angeles residence. The alleged incidents took place between September 2024 and August 2025 in what Vasquez describes as a "toxic and abusive environment."

Allegations Jenner named in lawsuit alongside 2 staffing companies Vasquez, a "Salvadoran woman and a practicing Catholic," alleges she faced "discrimination, harassment and retaliation...based on her race, national origin, religion and disability." The lawsuit claims she was "treated with hostility and exclusion" by fellow staff members at Jenner's home. Although Jenner isn't named in the filing for any alleged offensive behavior, she's listed as a defendant alongside Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services.

Workplace hostility Vasquez alleges she was subjected to racial discrimination Vasquez alleges she was assigned the most difficult tasks, excluded from the housekeeping team, publicly humiliated due to her race, national origin and religion, and subjected to intimidation. The complaint states her co-workers snapped their fingers at her, mocked her accent, forced her to do others' work and treated her "as inferior because of her Salvadoran background."

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Physical altercation Vasquez claims her concerns were ignored The lawsuit alleges that in March 2025, a supervisor threw hangers at Vasquez's feet while reprimanding her. Despite bringing her concerns to Jenner and the two companies, she claims no "corrective action" was taken and her complaints were "dismissed, mocked or ignored." Jenner's representatives are yet to comment.

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