Kylie Jenner sued by ex-housekeeper over harassment claims
What's the story
Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star and businesswoman, is facing a lawsuit from a former housekeeper. The plaintiff, Angelica Vasquez, alleges she was subjected to harassment and discrimination while working at Jenner's Los Angeles residence. The alleged incidents took place between September 2024 and August 2025 in what Vasquez describes as a "toxic and abusive environment."
Allegations
Jenner named in lawsuit alongside 2 staffing companies
Vasquez, a "Salvadoran woman and a practicing Catholic," alleges she faced "discrimination, harassment and retaliation...based on her race, national origin, religion and disability." The lawsuit claims she was "treated with hostility and exclusion" by fellow staff members at Jenner's home. Although Jenner isn't named in the filing for any alleged offensive behavior, she's listed as a defendant alongside Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services.
Workplace hostility
Vasquez alleges she was subjected to racial discrimination
Vasquez alleges she was assigned the most difficult tasks, excluded from the housekeeping team, publicly humiliated due to her race, national origin and religion, and subjected to intimidation. The complaint states her co-workers snapped their fingers at her, mocked her accent, forced her to do others' work and treated her "as inferior because of her Salvadoran background."
Physical altercation
Vasquez claims her concerns were ignored
The lawsuit alleges that in March 2025, a supervisor threw hangers at Vasquez's feet while reprimanding her. Despite bringing her concerns to Jenner and the two companies, she claims no "corrective action" was taken and her complaints were "dismissed, mocked or ignored." Jenner's representatives are yet to comment.
Legal action
Vasquez seeking damages for unpaid wages and emotional distress
Vasquez is seeking damages for unpaid wages, emotional distress, and other compensations. She alleges she was ordered to work at Jenner's boyfriend's house without reimbursement for expenses like transportation costs. The alleged harassment resulted in a "loss of wages" after she complained about her coworkers' treatment and led to her taking medical leave in July 2025 due to "anxiety, severe stress and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder."