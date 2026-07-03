'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' nears its end

Character insight

Plot of upcoming episodes

In an interview with Variety India, Irani said, "This next chapter is very special." "After 10 years, Tulsi returns to a family that has changed; relationships have become more complicated, and distances have quietly grown." "But her faith remains the same: that every relationship deserves one more chance and every family can find its way back to each other." The show is expected to conclude by the end of August with Tulsi and Mihir reuniting with their family.