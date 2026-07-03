'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' nears its end
What's the story
The popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is gearing up for its final chapter, following a successful run since its launch in July 2025. The last leg will see Tulsi (Smriti Irani) returning to Shantiniketan after a decade-long leap, having served time in jail for killing her grandson Parth (Sohil Singh Jhuti). This storyline has drawn parallels with the first season, where Tulsi killed her son Ansh Gujral (Akashdeep Saigal).
Character insight
Plot of upcoming episodes
In an interview with Variety India, Irani said, "This next chapter is very special." "After 10 years, Tulsi returns to a family that has changed; relationships have become more complicated, and distances have quietly grown." "But her faith remains the same: that every relationship deserves one more chance and every family can find its way back to each other." The show is expected to conclude by the end of August with Tulsi and Mihir reuniting with their family.
Character reflection
Irani on Tulsi's unchanged essence
Irani also reflected on the essence of Tulsi's character, which has remained unchanged. She said, "What I have always loved about Tulsi is that she never believed there was only one way to solve a problem." "Every generation brings new challenges and every challenge demands compassion." The actor also expressed her joy when audiences say that Tulsi reminds them of their own mothers and grandmothers.
Audience connection
'This journey has many unexpected moments...'
Irani said, "I believe that's because every family, no matter how much the world changes, eventually needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide, to listen rather than judge." "This journey has many unexpected moments, but at its heart it is about family, forgiveness, and hope." "I hope audiences see a little of their own lives in Tulsi's story and enjoy every moment of this new chapter with her."