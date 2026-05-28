'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Khushboo accuses Rio Entertainment May 28, 2026

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 got tense when Khushboo, Munni's sister, halted the Virani family's celebration with a serious accusation: she said she'd been harassed by someone at home.

Police pointed out that since no outsiders were allowed in, the culprit might be someone from the house itself.

Things heated up when Nandini mentioned Khushboo and Rio had argued recently; as Rio tried to clear his name, Khushboo directly accused him.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries and emotional distress.