'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' recap: Divorce drama, family rifts, and tough conversations
Last night's episode took a sharp turn when Pari decided she wants a divorce from Ranvijay after finding someone else's lipstick in their bed.
Things got heated—Ranvijay tried to hit Pari, but Ritik stepped in.
Mihir backed Pari up and called out Ranvijay for his behavior, pushing the family to move forward with the split and reminding Noina of her past double standards.
Why does it matter?
The Virani house is feeling the pressure—Noina warned Pari that her choices could mess up Dev and Saloni's wedding plans.
Meanwhile, Munni turned down a nanny job offer (she's actually a collector), and bravely checked in on Ritik about his recent suicide attempt.
The episode wrapped with Tulsi and Noina delivering their speeches, while Angad saluted Munni with respect and Munni said she had reached her position because of Tulsi—a reminder that support really matters when things get complicated.