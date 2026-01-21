'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' recap: Divorce drama, family rifts, and tough conversations

Why does it matter?

The Virani house is feeling the pressure—Noina warned Pari that her choices could mess up Dev and Saloni's wedding plans.

Meanwhile, Munni turned down a nanny job offer (she's actually a collector), and bravely checked in on Ritik about his recent suicide attempt.

The episode wrapped with Tulsi and Noina delivering their speeches, while Angad saluted Munni with respect and Munni said she had reached her position because of Tulsi—a reminder that support really matters when things get complicated.