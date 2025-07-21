Next Article
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi': Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi
The iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is getting a fresh start, and yes—Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Virani!
The new teaser, set in Shantiniketan, hints at Tulsi juggling family drama and work life, with the show blending classic vibes and updated storylines to fit today's world.
Show blends classic vibes with updated storylines
Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir alongside newcomers like Rohit Suchanti and Shagun Sharma. Special appearances by Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat add extra buzz.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this limited series (about 150 episodes) premieres July 29 at 10:30pm on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.
Kapoor admits she was hesitant to rely on nostalgia but wanted to give the story a proper ending for both old fans and new viewers.