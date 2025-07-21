'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi': Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi

Show blends classic vibes with updated storylines

Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir alongside newcomers like Rohit Suchanti and Shagun Sharma. Special appearances by Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat add extra buzz.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this limited series (about 150 episodes) premieres July 29 at 10:30pm on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.

Kapoor admits she was hesitant to rely on nostalgia but wanted to give the story a proper ending for both old fans and new viewers.