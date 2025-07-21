Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' teaser out, reveals war-torn world
Vijay Deverakonda is stepping into a totally new vibe with Kingdom, an action drama set in a war-torn world.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film's intense teaser is already making waves online, especially after Deverakonda shared some striking behind-the-scenes photos.
'Kingdom' explores leadership rising from chaos
Alongside Deverakonda, you'll see Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in major roles.
The film explores leadership rising from chaos and hits theaters on July 31, 2025—in Telugu, Hindi (as Saamrajya), and Tamil.
Star power runs deep: Jr. NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor have voiced teasers for different languages. Plus, the crew features top talents like cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.