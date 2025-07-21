Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' teaser out, reveals war-torn world

'Kingdom' explores leadership rising from chaos

Alongside Deverakonda, you'll see Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in major roles.

The film explores leadership rising from chaos and hits theaters on July 31, 2025—in Telugu, Hindi (as Saamrajya), and Tamil.

Star power runs deep: Jr. NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor have voiced teasers for different languages. Plus, the crew features top talents like cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.