Next Article
Alia Bhatt's 'Difficult Daughters' selected for Busan festival's market
Alia Bhatt's new production, Difficult Daughters—directed by her mom Soni Razdan—has been picked for the 2023 Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival.
The film is produced by Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, and Alan McAlex, and will be showcased alongside 29 other Asian projects in Busan in September 2023.
'Difficult Daughters' and 'The Last of Them Plagues'
Getting selected for APM is a big deal—it connects filmmakers with global investors and helps indie films reach wider audiences.
This year saw a record 455 submissions from 44 countries, showing just how competitive it is.
With other Indian projects like Payal Kapadia's The Last of Them Plagues also making the cut, it's clear Indian indie cinema is really stepping up on the world stage.