Next Article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in, produce Telugu film—Details inside
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making her Telugu film comeback, starring in and producing a fresh social drama under her own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.
The movie will be directed by Nandini Reddy, with pre-production already underway.
Samantha's creative control in this project
After exploring Hindi web series and producing Subham in 2023, Samantha is doubling down on meaningful regional stories.
This project gives her more creative control and sticks to Tralala's goal: relatable films with new talent that mix entertainment with real-life themes.
If you're into thoughtful cinema or just want to see Samantha back in action, this one's worth keeping an eye on.