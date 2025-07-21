Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in, produce Telugu film—Details inside

Samantha's creative control in this project

After exploring Hindi web series and producing Subham in 2023, Samantha is doubling down on meaningful regional stories.

This project gives her more creative control and sticks to Tralala's goal: relatable films with new talent that mix entertainment with real-life themes.

If you're into thoughtful cinema or just want to see Samantha back in action, this one's worth keeping an eye on.