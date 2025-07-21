Next Article
Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Rangeen' explores gigolo life: Watch Prime Video's trailer
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for "Rangeen," a new series led by Vineet Kumar Singh.
The story follows Adarsh, an ordinary guy whose life flips upside down after he finds out his wife cheated on him.
In a bold move, he becomes a gigolo to get back at her, setting off a wild and funny exploration of love, loyalty, and figuring out who you really are.
'Rangeen' arrives on July 25
"Rangeen" is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, and directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.
The cast also features Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajshri Deshpande.
Catch it on Prime Video in India—and over 240 countries—starting July 25.