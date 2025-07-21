Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Rangeen' explores gigolo life: Watch Prime Video's trailer Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Prime Video just dropped the trailer for "Rangeen," a new series led by Vineet Kumar Singh.

The story follows Adarsh, an ordinary guy whose life flips upside down after he finds out his wife cheated on him.

In a bold move, he becomes a gigolo to get back at her, setting off a wild and funny exploration of love, loyalty, and figuring out who you really are.