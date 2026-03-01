'KZK': Abhira- Armaan clash; Mukti gets bullied at school
This week's episode brought major drama as Abhira and Armaan clashed at her garage.
Armaan tried to help with money, but Abhira wasn't having it and kicked him out.
Old wounds reopened when Vidya saw Abhira after years, adding even more tension.
Meher digs into Vani's whereabouts
Things got messier when Meher started digging into whether Abhira is hiding another daughter, Vani.
Radhe called out Abhira in public for meeting Armaan—she snapped back by throwing oil at him.
At school, a manager/principal mistakenly called Mukti "Vani," leaving Mukti startled and upset while classmates later laughed; thankfully, Maira stood up for her.
New revelations about Vani's background
As if that wasn't enough, new revelations about Vani's background—a huge curveball.
With Armaan's tense visits to Abhira's garage, expect even more secrets and unresolved feelings to come out in the open.