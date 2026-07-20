L7 bassist Finch dies at 59 after brain cancer battle
Entertainment
Jennifer Finch, longtime bassist for the iconic grunge band L7, passed away at 59 following a long battle with aggressive brain cancer.
Her illness had kept her off the band's farewell "The Last Hurrah Tour," and her family and bandmates shared the news in heartfelt posts on Sunday, July 19.
Finch praised and GoFundMe surpassed $350,000
Finch was remembered by L7 as a "true original" whose creativity and humor shaped the band's sound. Her influence was described as "seismic" by her family.
She helped define L7's music from 1986 to 1996, then rejoined in 2015. Beyond music, she was also a photographer.
Fans rallied around her with a GoFundMe that surpassed its $350,000 goal to help cover medical costs.
The band hasn't yet said how this loss will affect their tour plans.