L7 bassist Finch dies at 59 after brain cancer battle

Finch was remembered by L7 as a "true original" whose creativity and humor shaped the band's sound. Her influence was described as "seismic" by her family.

She helped define L7's music from 1986 to 1996, then rejoined in 2015. Beyond music, she was also a photographer.

Fans rallied around her with a GoFundMe that surpassed its $350,000 goal to help cover medical costs.

The band hasn't yet said how this loss will affect their tour plans.