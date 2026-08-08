L.A. Jazz Festival with Legend, Monae postponed over permit costs
The L.A. Jazz Festival, which was set to kick off with big names like John Legend and Janelle Monae, got postponed just hours before opening due to unexpected public safety and permit costs.
The two-week event promised free concerts in parks and a beach finale, but organizers said they couldn't go ahead without meeting their high standards.
If you bought tickets, refunds are coming within 30 days.
Largest Black-owned festival postponement displaces performers
This was hyped as the largest Black-owned jazz festival ever, meant to celebrate jazz's legacy and bring people together.
The sudden postponement also canceled related events like Jazz After Dark and the Caribbean Street Carnival, leaving many performers without a stage this year.
Still, founder and CEO Martin Ludlow is staying positive: he looked forward to presenting all of the components of this incredible cultural opportunity for Los Angeles and the world in 2027 and beyond.