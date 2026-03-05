'Laalo' to make OTT debut, director talks about film's success

The Gujarati film Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate , which released in 2025, has been a major box office success. The film, directed by Ankit Sakhiya, was made on a budget of just ₹50L but grossed over ₹100cr domestically and internationally, per Sacnilk. It will be available on SonyLIV from Friday, March 6. In an interview with Variety India, Sakhiya revealed that his desperation to make a film was the driving force behind this project.

Filmmaking journey 'I thought of a small film, which could be made...' Sakhiya told the outlet, "I was working on a film, but its budget was high." "It did not take off but I was keen to somehow get a movie on the floors." "I thought of a small film, which could be made with a few actors, cameras and minimum resources." "The idea came to me randomly about a rickshaw driver being trapped in a farmhouse. We decided to keep the budget to a minimum and get the shoot started."

Spiritual exploration 'We were very clear we would not show blind faith' Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, based on the Bhagavad Gita, was a risky venture for Sakhiya. He said, "We aimed to make a clean film. We were very clear we would not show blind faith or superstitions." "Our film is more like a spiritual journey. We have shown God as a normal person." "We did not get too worried as there is devotion in the movie but not blind faith."

