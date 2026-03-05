'Laalo' to make OTT debut, director talks about film's success
What's the story
The Gujarati film Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which released in 2025, has been a major box office success. The film, directed by Ankit Sakhiya, was made on a budget of just ₹50L but grossed over ₹100cr domestically and internationally, per Sacnilk. It will be available on SonyLIV from Friday, March 6. In an interview with Variety India, Sakhiya revealed that his desperation to make a film was the driving force behind this project.
Filmmaking journey
'I thought of a small film, which could be made...'
Sakhiya told the outlet, "I was working on a film, but its budget was high." "It did not take off but I was keen to somehow get a movie on the floors." "I thought of a small film, which could be made with a few actors, cameras and minimum resources." "The idea came to me randomly about a rickshaw driver being trapped in a farmhouse. We decided to keep the budget to a minimum and get the shoot started."
Spiritual exploration
'We were very clear we would not show blind faith'
Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, based on the Bhagavad Gita, was a risky venture for Sakhiya. He said, "We aimed to make a clean film. We were very clear we would not show blind faith or superstitions." "Our film is more like a spiritual journey. We have shown God as a normal person." "We did not get too worried as there is devotion in the movie but not blind faith."
Remake speculation
Will 'Laalo' be remade in other Indian languages?
When asked if Laalo could be remade in other Indian languages, Sakhiya said he felt it had a universal message. "I feel it has a universal message. The film was dubbed in Hindi so I do not feel a remake will happen." He added that Bollywood films usually need stars and Laalo is more of a content and character-driven movie.