'Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate' turns 50L budget into 120Cr

Sakhiya screenings push 'Laalo' 13Cr single-day

After opening on 280 screens and seeing audiences drop off fast, director Ankit Sakhiya switched gears, arranging private screenings that kept seats filled and buzz growing.

Theatre chains like PVR even waived fees to help it reach more viewers.

The result? By day 30, Laalo was running over 2,500 shows with packed houses and set a new single-day record for Gujarati films at ₹13 crore.

Its success has inspired other regional hits too, like Marathi film Deolband 2 pulling in ₹80 crore in its fourth week.