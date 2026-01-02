'Laalo Krishna...' team plans film city and media school in Gujarat

Why does this matter?

The new film city aims to give aspiring filmmakers and actors top-notch training and resources, with facilities to nurture artistic talents and train the next generation of filmmakers and actors.

Laalo itself smashed records, earning ₹120.58 crore worldwide on just a ₹50 lakh budget (a wild 24,000% profit).

With its Hindi release coming up, buzz around the movie—and now this big project—just keeps growing among fans and future creators alike.