'Laalo Krishna...' team plans film city and media school in Gujarat
Fresh off the massive success of Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, the filmmakers have announced plans to build a film city and media school in Gujarat.
Revealed at a Citara-hosted celebration, their goal is to create an international creative hub that fits with PM Modi's vision.
The proposal is set to go to the government soon.
Why does this matter?
The new film city aims to give aspiring filmmakers and actors top-notch training and resources, with facilities to nurture artistic talents and train the next generation of filmmakers and actors.
Laalo itself smashed records, earning ₹120.58 crore worldwide on just a ₹50 lakh budget (a wild 24,000% profit).
With its Hindi release coming up, buzz around the movie—and now this big project—just keeps growing among fans and future creators alike.