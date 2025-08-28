Next Article
'Laapataa Ladies' actor Sparsh Shrivastava joins Naga Chaitanya in 'NC24'
Sparsh Shrivastava, who made waves in Laapataa Ladies, is now set to appear alongside Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film NC24.
Announced on his birthday, this new project is a mythological thriller with fantasy elements, directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings.
More about the film
Shrivastava will take on a complex, never-seen-before character in NC24.
On the technical side, Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music, Ragul Dharuman handles cinematography, Sri Nagendra Tangala leads production design, and Naveen Nooli is editing. The screenplay comes from Sukumar himself.