'Laapataa Ladies' actor Sparsh Shrivastava joins Naga Chaitanya in 'NC24'

Sparsh Shrivastava, who made waves in Laapataa Ladies, is now set to appear alongside Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film NC24.

Announced on his birthday, this new project is a mythological thriller with fantasy elements, directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings.