NewsBytes recommends: 'Metro... In Dino' on Netflix--heartwarming, engaging, and fun

Multiple love stories set against the backdrop of music

Basu sticks to his signature storytelling style here, with Pritam's nostalgic soundtrack giving the film extra heart.

The plot weaves in everything from new romances to older couples reconnecting.

Fun fact: the script was originally written for Irrfan Khan but was reworked after his passing to keep the story going through Sharma's character.

The movie sits at a 64% critic score and an impressive 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes—people are loving the music and performances.