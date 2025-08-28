NewsBytes recommends: 'Metro... In Dino' on Netflix--heartwarming, engaging, and fun
Anurag Basu's latest film, "Metro... In Dino," just dropped on Netflix.
This musical romantic drama brings together Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Konkona Sen Sharma to tell several intertwined love stories at different stages of life.
While reviews are mixed, Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi's performances have really stood out.
Multiple love stories set against the backdrop of music
Basu sticks to his signature storytelling style here, with Pritam's nostalgic soundtrack giving the film extra heart.
The plot weaves in everything from new romances to older couples reconnecting.
Fun fact: the script was originally written for Irrfan Khan but was reworked after his passing to keep the story going through Sharma's character.
The movie sits at a 64% critic score and an impressive 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes—people are loving the music and performances.