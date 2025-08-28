Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' shifts release date: Find new date Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Prabhas's new horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, has shifted its release to January 9, 2026—right in time for the Sankranthi festival.

The team pushed back from the original December 5 date to finish up post-production work.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared that extra time is needed for song shoots and final touches.