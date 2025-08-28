Next Article
Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' shifts release date: Find new date
Prabhas's new horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, has shifted its release to January 9, 2026—right in time for the Sankranthi festival.
The team pushed back from the original December 5 date to finish up post-production work.
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared that extra time is needed for song shoots and final touches.
Film features India's largest horror set
The Raja Saab is going big with a theatrical release.
The film features India's largest horror set, a massive 41,000+ sq ft Haveli, promising plenty of spooky vibes on the big screen.
Cast and crew of the film
Prabhas stars in this haunted mansion adventure, joined by Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan (her Telugu debut), and Nidhhi Agerwal.
Expect a box office face-off too—it releases the same day as Vishal Bhardwaj's next Bollywood film.