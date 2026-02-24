Labour MP calls out BBC over N-word at Baftas
Entertainment
Labour MP Dawn Butler has called out the BBC after the N-word was broadcast during the Bafta Film Awards.
The slur, shouted by Tourette's campaigner John Davidson while Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage, made it to air despite editing attempts.
Butler's letter to BBC director-general
Butler wrote to BBC director-general Tim Davie, calling the incident "painful and unforgivable" and accusing the broadcaster of bias and failing its duty of care.
BBC's Kate Phillips apologized, saying it was an editing error.
Bafta promises full review of processes
The BBC quickly pulled the footage from iPlayer, admitting they missed the slur in post-production.
Bafta has promised a full review of its processes and renewed its commitment to inclusion going forward.