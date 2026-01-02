'Dhurandhar' tax-free in Ladakh, announces LG Kavinder Gupta
Kavinder Gupta, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has declared the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar tax-free in the Union Territory on Friday. The film was shot extensively across Ladakh and highlights its rugged terrain and scenic landscapes. The decision is aimed at encouraging filmmakers to choose Ladakh as a preferred destination for shooting films.
Gupta's office took to X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred." As per reports, the move is aimed at boosting tourism while also promoting cinema in the region.
Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film “Dhurandhar” tax-free in UT #Ladakh.— Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) January 2, 2026
'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000 crore
Dhurandhar has crossed ₹1,141.75 crore worldwide and ₹739 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. The film follows Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh, played by Ranveer Singh, who goes on an undercover mission to Lyari, Pakistan, to infiltrate criminal gangs in the region. The film has faced criticism for being inspired by Major Mohit Sharma's life, but director Aditya Dhar has stated that the movie is a work of fiction.