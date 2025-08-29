Lady Gaga announces new single at 'Wednesday' season 2 premiere Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the Graveyard Gala for Wednesday's Season 2 in New York City on August 28, 2024.

Showing up in full gothic glam, she announced her new single "The Dead Dance," which will feature in the upcoming season.

The track releases September 3, 2024—just ahead of Wednesday's return on September 5.