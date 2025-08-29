Next Article
Lady Gaga announces new single at 'Wednesday' season 2 premiere
Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the Graveyard Gala for Wednesday's Season 2 in New York City on August 28, 2024.
Showing up in full gothic glam, she announced her new single "The Dead Dance," which will feature in the upcoming season.
The track releases September 3, 2024—just ahead of Wednesday's return on September 5.
'Wednesday's cast and fans celebrate together
The Tim Burton-inspired event brought together cast members Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday with around 300 fans and media.
It was a lively celebration of the show's quirky dark humor and gothic style, making Gaga's appearance an extra treat for everyone there.