Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' beats Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' in US

Pawan Kalyan 's forthcoming gangster movie, They Call Him OG, is reportedly posing strong competition to Allu Arjun 's Pushpa 2 in the United States. The film has already witnessed impressive advance bookings ahead of its release on September 24. At Cinemark Dallas, They Call Him OG has sold more tickets than Pushpa 2. The movie is also anticipated to register the biggest premiere shows for a Telugu release in North America.

Record-breaking release 'OG' to screen in over 100 locations in North America Distributor Prathyangira Cinemas is gearing up for a grand overseas release of They Call Him OG, with the film hitting Cinemark XD screens across 89 locations. That figure could climb past 100, establishing a fresh milestone for Telugu cinema. Earlier, Pushpa 2 held the record with 81 screens. With this scale, OG is poised to generate massive buzz among global audiences and boost its chances of shattering box office records.

Box office performance Film rakes in $2,67,231 from advance ticket sales OG continues to show strong momentum in advance bookings across theaters. The movie is set to play in 174 locations, with 631 shows already moving 9,004 tickets, generating around $2,67,231 in revenue so far. Of this, $82K has come exclusively from Cinemark, despite only a handful of shows being opened there. In the US, tickets for They Call Him OG are priced on the higher side, with standard screenings costing $25 and premium formats like XD going up to $30.