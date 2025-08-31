Lady Gaga to perform at MTV VMAs after 5 years

Lady Gaga will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year, show organizers announced on Saturday. The Grammy-winning artist leads this year's nominations with 12 nods, including Artist of the Year and Best Album for Mayhem. This marks her return to the VMAs after a five-year hiatus since her last performance in 2020.

Performance lineup Other artists set to take the stage Gaga is not the only star set to perform at this year's VMAs. Other confirmed artists include Doja Cat, who will debut her new single, Jealous Type, on television, and Jelly Roll, a first-time nominee in four categories. Post Malone, a six-time VMA winner, will also take the stage. Newcomers Conan Gray and Tate McRae are also making their performance debuts this year.

Special recognitions Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin will also be honored The 2025 VMAs will introduce two new awards to honor artists in the rap and Latin music genres. Rapper Busta Rhymes will be the first recipient of the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will receive the inaugural Latin Icon Award. Both artists are also set to perform during the ceremony.

Record-breaking nominations Gaga leads nominations this year Gaga's 12 nominations this year have brought her total to 57 nods throughout her career. The Mayhem singer was nearly tied with Bruno Mars, who has 11 nods. Their duet Die With A Smile is up for four awards, including Song of the Year.