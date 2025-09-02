Next Article
Lady Gaga's 'Wednesday' character revealed ahead of Season 2 release
Lady Gaga is officially part of Netflix's Wednesday Season 2, playing Rosaline Rotwood—a mysterious teacher at Nevermore Academy.
Fans got their first look at her character just days before Part 2 of Season 2 drops on September 3, 2024.
Gaga's role was first teased back in June at Netflix's Tudum event.
Plot twists and familiar faces in 'Wednesday' S02
Rosaline Rotwood is introduced as a mysterious new teacher as Wednesday faces a prophecy, tries to save her friend Enid, and uncovers dark secrets tied to Tyler.
Expect familiar faces like Gwendoline Christie (Principal Weems) and guest stars Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd.
Plus, Gaga is dropping a brand-new single for the show—"The Dead Dance"—on September 3 to match those spooky vibes.