Lady Gaga's 'Wednesday' character revealed ahead of Season 2 release

Plot twists and familiar faces in 'Wednesday' S02

Rosaline Rotwood is introduced as a mysterious new teacher as Wednesday faces a prophecy, tries to save her friend Enid, and uncovers dark secrets tied to Tyler.

Expect familiar faces like Gwendoline Christie (Principal Weems) and guest stars Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd.

Plus, Gaga is dropping a brand-new single for the show—"The Dead Dance"—on September 3 to match those spooky vibes.