Laforteza pauses KATSEYE group activities for mental health reassessment September
Entertainment
KATSEYE's Sophia Laforteza is taking a short break from group activities to focus on her mental health, following consultations with medical professionals.
She shared with fans, "Health has to come first," and her condition will be reassessed in September.
KATSEYE will monitor Laforteza's progress
Sophia, 23, has been open about living with ADHD and the challenges that come with it. Her break comes just before KATSEYE drops their new EP "Wild."
The group, formed on Dream Academy, will closely monitor her progress and support her journey.
This isn't the first time a member has paused for health reasons; the group is no stranger to looking out for each other.