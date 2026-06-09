Tiger, Janhvi, Lakshya's 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date
What's the story
Dharma Productions has announced that its upcoming action drama Lag Ja Gale will hit theaters on May 14, 2027. The film, directed by Raj Mehta and starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya, is expected to be a major summer release next year. Lag Ja Gale marks Mehta's latest collaboration with Dharma Productions, following Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Selfiee.
Cast synergy
First collaboration between Shroff and Kapoor
One of the highlights of Lag Ja Gale is its star-studded cast. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shroff and Kapoor, while reports also suggest that Lakshya is set to play a pivotal role in the storyline. In fact, Lakshya's preparation for the project even demanded some scheduling adjustments. He underwent a physical transformation for the role, which led to parts of the shoot being extended.
Twitter Post
Check out the announcement here
TIGER SHROFF - JANHVI KAPOOR - LAKSHYA: 'LAG JA GALE' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Dharma Productions, the producers of #LagJaGale, have finalised a Summer 2027 release for the film: 14 May 2027.#TigerShroff, #JanhviKapoor, and #Lakshya star in this intense action entertainer,… pic.twitter.com/0Pissa0nOb— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2026
Film's narrative
What we know about 'Lag Ja Gale'
While the makers have kept plot details under wraps, reports suggest that Lag Ja Gale blends action with romance and emotional drama. Its previous shooting schedules in Mumbai drew attention after scenes featuring Kapoor and Lakshya surfaced online. Shroff and Lakshya have also reportedly shot large-scale action and dance sequences.