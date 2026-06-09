Tiger, Janhvi, Lakshya's 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date

Cast synergy

First collaboration between Shroff and Kapoor

One of the highlights of Lag Ja Gale is its star-studded cast. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shroff and Kapoor, while reports also suggest that Lakshya is set to play a pivotal role in the storyline. In fact, Lakshya's preparation for the project even demanded some scheduling adjustments. He underwent a physical transformation for the role, which led to parts of the shoot being extended.