'Lag Jaa Gale': Tiger Shroff and Lakshya Lalwani face off in epic dance shoot
Entertainment
Lakshya Lalwani and Tiger Shroff are currently filming a massive dance sequence for their upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale.
Being shot at Mumbai's Mukesh Mills from December 24 to 29, the scene brought together over 100 dancers, with choreography by Ganesh Acharya and direction from Raj Mehta.
Contrasting styles, big prep—and what's next
The dance-off highlights Shroff's sharp moves against Lalwani's chill style, after both actors trained solo for three weeks before teaming up.
Lag Jaa Gale is set to release in late 2026.
Meanwhile, Lalwani will be seen in Chand Mera Dil with Ananya Panday, while Shroff was last seen as a naval officer in Baaghi 4.