Get ready! Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' is returning to theaters
What's the story
Aamir Khan's Oscar-nominated film Lagaan is returning to theaters for a limited three-day run on June 12, 13, and 14, 2026. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and featuring AR Rahman's iconic music, the film was first released in June 2001. It won eight National Awards and was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Fan engagement
#LagaanPosterChallenge and new trailer
To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Aamir Khan Productions has announced a special three-day theatrical event. The studio has also launched the #LagaanPosterChallenge, where fans can recreate the film's iconic poster in their own style. Winners will be invited to a special screening with the original cast and crew. Aamir Khan Productions has also released a new trailer for the film.
Twitter Post
See the new trailer here
A timeless epic that touched every heart ✨— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) June 3, 2026
On the 25th Anniversary of LAGAAN the epic sage returns to the big screen.
Relive the magic in theatres on 12th, 13th and 14th June. #Lagaan25Years#AamirKhan#AshutoshGowarikerpic.twitter.com/P3zsFA3jrf
Cast
Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Lagaan'
Lagaan features a star-studded cast led by Khan as Bhuvan. Gracy Singh stars as Gauri, while British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne portray Elizabeth Russell and Captain Andrew Russell, respectively. The film also stars veteran actors Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Suhasini Mulay, Rajendra Gupta, and AK Hangal. Fan favorites Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Vivek are part of the ensemble, too.