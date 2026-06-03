Get ready! Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' is returning to theaters

Fan engagement

#LagaanPosterChallenge and new trailer

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Aamir Khan Productions has announced a special three-day theatrical event. The studio has also launched the #LagaanPosterChallenge, where fans can recreate the film's iconic poster in their own style. Winners will be invited to a special screening with the original cast and crew. Aamir Khan Productions has also released a new trailer for the film.