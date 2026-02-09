Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' finally gets release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, will finally hit theaters on August 13, 2026. The historical drama is a collaboration between Aamir Khan's banner and Santoshi. Announcing the release date, Khan said in a statement per Hindustan Times: "This was one of Dharamji's (Dharmendra) favorite scripts, and I am so glad he could see the film."
Film's inception
Deol on how the project came to life
In an interview, Deol revealed that the idea for Lahore 1947 had been in discussion between him and Santoshi for years. He said, "It has been a subject Rajkumar Santoshi and I have been discussing over the years." "Obviously, after Gadar 2, it became possible. Aamir came to me and said that he wants to make this project. Later, everything was a yes to me."
Film synopsis
Story, other cast members
Lahore 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat's famous play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set against the backdrop of Partition, the story follows a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is assigned a haveli left behind by a Hindu family. The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in lead roles.