Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' finally gets release date

Film's inception

Deol on how the project came to life

In an interview, Deol revealed that the idea for Lahore 1947 had been in discussion between him and Santoshi for years. He said, "It has been a subject Rajkumar Santoshi and I have been discussing over the years." "Obviously, after Gadar 2, it became possible. Aamir came to me and said that he wants to make this project. Later, everything was a yes to me."