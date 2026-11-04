Lahri criticizes Tiwari's 'Ramayana' music despite Rahman and Zimmer

Sunil Lahri, the original Lakshman from TV's Ramayan, isn't too happy with the music in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana film.

Even though big names like A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are composing, Lahri felt the soundtrack missed the mark.

He shared that "In this epic poem, music plays a very important role. In a way, it is the backbone."

He also said, "I understand that the local flavor, whether it's from Mithila or Ayodhya, should be present in the music behind those songs," and wished for tunes that truly reflect places like Mithila and Ayodhya.