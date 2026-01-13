'Laikey Laikaa' 1st poster: Rasha-Abhay's film promises intense love drama

Film details

'Laikey Laikaa' plot details and lead actors' insights

Laikey Laikaa is a new-age action romantic drama set in a contemporary backdrop. The film's tagline reads: "She's the chaos. He's the calm. Or is it the other way around?" Verma has described the film as being about two individuals "caught up in a different world" with many surprises for the audience. The title itself has been noted by fans to mean "girl" (laikey) and "boy" (laikaa) in Bhojpuri.