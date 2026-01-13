'Laikey Laikaa' 1st poster: Rasha-Abhay's film promises intense love drama
The first poster of the upcoming film, Laikey Laikaa, starring Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma, was released on Tuesday, January 13. The poster features the two actors in a raw and gritty avatar with blood-soaked shoes. The film is directed by Saurabh Gupta and produced by Phantom Studios. Laikey Laikaa marks the first collaboration between Thadani and Verma.
Film details
'Laikey Laikaa' plot details and lead actors' insights
Laikey Laikaa is a new-age action romantic drama set in a contemporary backdrop. The film's tagline reads: "She's the chaos. He's the calm. Or is it the other way around?" Verma has described the film as being about two individuals "caught up in a different world" with many surprises for the audience. The title itself has been noted by fans to mean "girl" (laikey) and "boy" (laikaa) in Bhojpuri.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Earn Love!🔥— Phantom Studios (@FuhSePhantom) January 13, 2026
saurabh gupta
phantom studios x n2o films,
bhavna talwar / raghav gupta
zeemusic pic.twitter.com/fYCAuGpt4w
Career highlights
Thadani and Verma's previous works
Verma rose to fame with his role in The Family Man and became a household name with his performance in Maddock Films's horror-comedy Munjya opposite Sharvari Wagh. Meanwhile, Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan. Despite underperforming at the box office, Thadani's moves in the item number Uyi Amma received praise. Laikey Laikaa will hit theaters in Summer 2026.