Lakshmi Manchu wishes safety for brother Vishnu's family in Dubai
Actor Lakshmi Manchu took to social media to wish safety for her brother, Vishnu Manchu, and his family in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions.
"Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times," she shared, adding, "When it's your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart."
Vishnu had shared a similar post earlier
Vishnu had posted a video from Dubai showing missiles streaking across the sky a few days ago.
He wrote that he was praying for peace and shared how tough it was seeing his daughter Ayra scared by the sounds of missile interceptions—"No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof."
Flights suspended at Dubai airport
The conflict has also messed up air travel: Dubai airports suspended flights until further notice, with over 280 flights canceled and about 250 delayed.
The disruption affected flights in the region.