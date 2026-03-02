Lakshmi Manchu wishes safety for brother Vishnu's family in Dubai Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Actor Lakshmi Manchu took to social media to wish safety for her brother, Vishnu Manchu, and his family in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions.

"Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times," she shared, adding, "When it's your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart."