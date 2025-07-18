Lakshmi Menon confirms she's not entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Lakshmi Menon, actress and popular social media influencer, has set the record straight—she's not joining Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.

In her own words: "No, it's all fake. I am not going. I am not a talkative person. I am not there."

Her husband Mithun Ramesh chimed in too, saying she wasn't even approached this time.