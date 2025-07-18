Lakshmi Menon confirms she's not entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Lakshmi Menon, actress and popular social media influencer, has set the record straight—she's not joining Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.
In her own words: "No, it's all fake. I am not going. I am not a talkative person. I am not there."
Her husband Mithun Ramesh chimed in too, saying she wasn't even approached this time.
Lakshmi joins these names in saying no to BB Malyalam 7
Bigg Boss Malayalam is heading into its seventh season and fans have been busy guessing which celebs might enter the house.
Lakshmi was one of the rumored names, but now she joins Avantika Mohan, Rekha Ratheesh, and Roshan Basheer in saying "no thanks" to this season.
Actress' past comments on reality TV
Lakshmi has previously brushed off similar reality TV rumors—including for Bigg Boss Tamil—explaining that she's just not into tasks like cleaning toilets on camera.
Her latest statement pretty much matches her past feelings about these shows.