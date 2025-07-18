Next Article
Asha Bhosle collaborates with 'A Band of Boys': Listen now
Music legend Asha Bhosle has joined forces with pop group A Band of Boys to reimagine her iconic song "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko."
The band—Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, Chintoo Bhosle, and Sudhanshu Pandey—bring a modern vibe while keeping the heart of the original alive.
Bhosle encourages the band to stay united
Bhosle shared how much she appreciates the band's impact on Hindi music, even encouraging them to stick together for success.
Along with the remake, they've also dropped an original song called "Dil Sarphira," showing that classic Bollywood sounds can still evolve and connect with today's listeners.