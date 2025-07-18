Astronomer CEO Andy Byron criticized for cozying up to CHRO
Andy Byron, Astronomer's new CEO, is facing criticism after a video of him and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot sharing an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert went viral.
The clip sparked fresh debate about his leadership, with a former employee calling him "sales-obsessed" and "toxic."
The incident has put Astronomer's workplace culture under the spotlight.
Who is Andy Byron?
Byron took over as CEO in July 2025 and has held senior roles at tech companies like Lacework and Cybereason.
He's married with two kids.
The recent buzz started when Coldplay's Chris Martin made a playful comment about Byron and Cabot during their Gillette Stadium show.
'Sales obsessed and toxic...': Comments from former employees
Reactions from former employees are mixed—some saw humor in the situation, while others revived concerns about Byron's demanding management style from his previous jobs.
Social media is now full of stories and opinions about his approach as more details emerge.
```