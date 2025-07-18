Astronomer CEO Andy Byron criticized for cozying up to CHRO Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Andy Byron, Astronomer's new CEO, is facing criticism after a video of him and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot sharing an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert went viral.

The clip sparked fresh debate about his leadership, with a former employee calling him "sales-obsessed" and "toxic."

The incident has put Astronomer's workplace culture under the spotlight.