Munawar Faruqui says he won't host Bigg Boss
Munawar Faruqui, fresh off his Bigg Boss 17 win, made it clear he'd never take over hosting duties.
At a press event for his new show The Society, he said, "Bigg Boss toh mein kabhi host nahi karunga... woh jo Salman bhai jo karte hai weekendpe woh unki jagah pe koi aur nahi kar sakta," making it clear that Salman Khan's hosting style just can't be matched.
Munawar co-hosts 'The Society' with Shreya Kalra
He's co-hosting The Society with influencer Shreya Kalra.
The show puts 25 contestants into three classes—Royals, Regulars, and Rags—each with their own perks.
Contestants have to work their way through this social game.
I can never be as kind as him, says Munawar
Reflecting on his Bigg Boss journey, Munawar shared how much he learned from Salman Khan.
"I can never be as kind as him... but I will definitely try," he said, showing genuine admiration and underlining why he thinks no one else could fill those shoes.