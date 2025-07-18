Munawar Faruqui says he won't host Bigg Boss

He's co-hosting The Society with influencer Shreya Kalra. The show puts 25 contestants into three classes—Royals, Regulars, and Rags—each with their own perks. Contestants have to work their way through this social game.

I can never be as kind as him, says Munawar

Reflecting on his Bigg Boss journey, Munawar shared how much he learned from Salman Khan.

"I can never be as kind as him... but I will definitely try," he said, showing genuine admiration and underlining why he thinks no one else could fill those shoes.