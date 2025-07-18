Zee launches Kannada, Bengali channels under 'Z' What's Next initiative

What to expect from these 2 new channels?

Zee Power will offer a mix of five fiction shows, daily non-fiction content, movie slots, and special World Television Premieres.

Siju Prabhakaran from ZEEL shared that this channel brings a new vibe compared to the usual Zee Kannada fare.

Meanwhile, Zee BanglaSonar wants to shake up the Bengali TV scene with storytelling rooted in local culture—Samrat Ghosh from ZEEL calls it "a truly differentiated experience" designed for a wide range of viewers.