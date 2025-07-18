Next Article
Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff's 'Hunter 2' arrives on July 24
Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are teaming up again for "Hunter 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega," landing on Amazon MX Player this July 24.
The new season follows ACP Vikram Sinha (Shetty) as he faces a tougher, smarter enemy to protect his daughter, raising the stakes from the first season.
'Hunter 2' promises deeper storytelling after season 1's big success
Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, "Hunter 2" brings back action with Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht joining the cast.
Fans can expect more intense showdowns between Shetty and Shroff—who calls his character "a mix of calmness and danger."
Amazon MX Player promises bigger action scenes and deeper storytelling after Season One's big success.