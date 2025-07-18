Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff's 'Hunter 2' arrives on July 24 Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are teaming up again for "Hunter 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega," landing on Amazon MX Player this July 24.

The new season follows ACP Vikram Sinha (Shetty) as he faces a tougher, smarter enemy to protect his daughter, raising the stakes from the first season.