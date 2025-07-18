'Saiyaara' review: Mohit Suri's film celebrates 1st love, lacks depth

Mohit Suri, known for emotional hits like Aashiqui 2, is back with Saiyaara—a romantic drama that dropped on July 18, 2025. It's his first team-up with Yash Raj Films and features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, signaling a bold move away from typical star casting.

'Saiyaara' captures the essence of 1st love Saiyaara dives into the ups and downs of first love, capturing both its innocence and intensity.

Early reviews are loving the chemistry between Panday and Padda, while the film's music is already a hit—advance ticket sales have crossed ₹9 crore.

How the leads were cast Suri admits he was unsure about casting fresh faces until YRF's Aditya Chopra encouraged him to take the leap.

He got to know Panday's real personality during casual meetups, while Padda earned her spot after months of auditions.

This meant Suri had to switch up his directing style and let their instincts shine.