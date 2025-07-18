'Want her to give updates...': Avika Gor on Dipika Kakar

Actor Avika Gor shared her concern for Dipika Kakar, who's recovering from stage 2 liver cancer, and said she hopes Kakar will keep everyone posted through social media. "I would want her to give updates, so we will see in the vlogs," Gor said at a Pati Patni Aur Panga! event.

'Proper follower of their vlogs' Gor admires how open Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim have been about sharing every step of this tough journey.

She even called herself a "proper follower" of their vlogs, appreciating how they let fans in on what's really going on.

Kakar's health update Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer earlier this year and had surgery to remove a tumor.

After 11 days in the hospital, she's now home and continuing treatment—but things have been up and down.

She recently shared that she needed a mammography after noticing enlarged lymph nodes near her left breast.