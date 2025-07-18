Next Article
#DeepikaOnRanbir: How 'pathetic boyfriend' Ranbir annoyed her on TV
Back in 2009, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples.
While promoting "Wake Up Sid," Deepika playfully called Ranbir a "pathetic" boyfriend on TV, teasing him for not even sharing his jacket when she was cold—he suggested hot water bottles instead!
Their relationship started in 2008 but ended by 2010 after plenty of rumors and public attention.
Lessons from their relationship
After their breakup, Ranbir admitted he cheated on Deepika because of his immaturity. Even though she gave him another shot, he broke her trust again.
Deepika later shared how tough it was to move on but emphasized the importance of doing so.
Both have since focused on their own lives and careers—and fans still remember the lessons from their story.