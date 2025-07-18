Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' hits mixed reviews—Check details
Anupam Kher's return to directing with "Tanvi the Great," hit theaters this Friday.
The story follows Tanvi, an autistic woman determined to honor her late father by joining the Indian Army and saluting the flag at Siachen.
Shubhangi Dutt stars as Tanvi, with a cast that includes Kher himself, Pallavi Joshi, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami, and Karan Tacker.
Critics felt the 2nd half dragged on
Reviews are pretty mixed. Critics loved Dutt's heartfelt performance and praised Joshi and Shroff in their roles.
But many felt the second half dragged with slow pacing and some far-fetched moments.
Ratings mostly landed between 2 and 3 out of 5 stars.
No streaming release yet; catch it in theaters
The film's music and visuals got a thumbs up for adding energy to the story—even if uneven writing held it back overall.
Produced by Anupam Kher Studio and NFDC, it launched with a "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" ticket deal on BookMyShow.
For now, you'll have to catch it in theaters—no streaming release yet.