Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan's 'TMMT' is set in Croatia, Rajasthan
Ananya Panday just gave fans a peek behind the scenes of her upcoming rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.
The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is set for a Valentine's week release on February 13, 2026.
With dreamy locations in Croatia and Rajasthan, the movie's vibe looks extra charming.
'Tu Meri Main Tera...': Karan Johar teases romantic plot
Panday shared playful moments from the sets on Instagram while Aaryan posted his own snaps—including a video call with director Subash Ghai.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Karan Johar teased the romantic plot online too.
This marks Ananya and Kartik's second film together after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), so fans are hyped to see their chemistry again.